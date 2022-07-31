Mass exodus hits Kaduna community over incessant bandits attacks

The Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressives Union (BEPU) has raised the alarm about the mass exodus of residents of Damari town in Kazage Ward in Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State as a result of daily attacks by bandits.

A statement issued by the chairman of BEPU, Ishaq Usman Kasai at the weekend said, “Today, the people of Damari are fleeing en masse following incessant attacks by terrorists that besieged the farming community on a vengeance mission.”

The statement noted that as a result of the precarious situation and the high level of insecurity in the area, women and children were seen trekking for safety.

“As at eleven o’clock this morning (Friday), about 20 vehicles were seen moving out with escapees,” the statement declared.

It further stated that, “The union reported two days ago the cruel activities of terrorist bandits, killing and abducting people in Damari and adjourning towns and villages.

“For instance, on the Thursday 28th July, 2022, the bandits passed through the same Damari town shooting the Air sporadically; and came back to the town in the early hours of today 29th July, 2022 which is a Market Day, snatched motorcycles, seized money from marketers, rustled cattle and kidnapped scores including a grain businesses man.

“This was coming after Ansaru members who were considered “protecting” the community against the armed bandits had relocated to other areas.

“lt against the recent daily recurrent attacks by armed bandits, vis a vis reliable information available to the locals on bandits planning serious attacks against the community that makes the locals start leaving the village en masse for safety.

“Presently, there is no presence of security agents in the town. It is against this disturbing situation that we are calling on the authorities to, as a matter of urgency, mobilize Security personnel to the community in order to arrest the situation.