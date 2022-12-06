Mass Comm department produces overall best student at ESEP convocation 

Esep-Le-Berger University has held her 8th convocation and matriculation ceremony recently at Palais De Congress, Cotonou, Benin Republic.

Nancy Chiamaka Nwobodo of the department of Mass Communication emerged the overall best student of the institution.

The convocation lecturer, Mr Ukonu Onuoha Iroajug, revealed that Africa’s tertiary institutions raise graduates as employees and not as entrepreneurs.

Speaking on the topic “The implication of Africa education system on entrepreneurship,” he mentioned that Africa is blessed with amazing intelligent individuals that have the capacity to transform Africa from a consuming continent into a producing one.

“Still, we can’t help but wonder why we are still a consuming continent despite the number of talented individuals Africa is blessed with.

“Entrepreneurial development and entrepreneurship are very critical to the development of any society and the overall wellbeing of its entire citizenship and for assisting a nation in its transition from consumption to production.

“Entrepreneurs benefit society in different ways which include economic growth, wealth generation, social change and community development. The centre of entrepreneurial development is education because it equips us with the skills and self-confidence to help make the world a better place,” he disclosed.





The founder/president of the noble institution Germain Ganlonon encouraged the matriculating students to be prudent in their studies.

In same vein, the ceremony conferred honorary doctorate degrees on Honourable Nweke Gloria, Mr Shobande Adewolu Kunle, Oba Yusuf Mufutau Adesesan among others.

Otuchere Glory Chinaza as the best graduating student in management science, Lawani Judah Oghosa as the best graduating student in computer science, Tamivilon Danlami Martins as the best graduating student in the International Relations department and among others were recognised by the institution.

Speaking on behalf of the graduating students, Nwobodo, acknowledged and appreciated the University’s Academic Staff, the head of departments and lecturers for the push always and getting them out of their comfort zone for their betterment.

“I do not need to look outside for heroes as we often do in our graduation because I can see my heroes right here among us,” she stated.