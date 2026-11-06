Masroor Technical College graduates 52, presents cash awards to outstanding students

Masroor International Technical College (MITC), Ilaro, Ogun State, has held its maiden convocation ceremony, graduating 52 students, some of whom completed the Federal Ministry of Education’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme, under which the college is a recognised participating institution.

The convocation ceremony, held last week, brought together education stakeholders, religious leaders, parents, and well-wishers.

At the event, two female graduates distinguished themselves by earning distinctions in Computer Hardware Repairs and Maintenance and Electrical Installation.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Amir of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at in Nigeria, Alhaji Azeez Alatoye, expressed appreciation to parents and guardians for giving their children the opportunity to acquire technical and vocational skills.

He urged the graduates to serve as worthy ambassadors of the institution and their respective professions, stressing the importance of integrity, professionalism and commitment in their chosen careers.

The Ogun State Commissioner for Education, Professor Abayomi Arigbabu, represented by a Deputy Director in the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Mr Yusuf Ismail, commended the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community for its investment in technical education.

He described such initiatives as important contributions to Nigeria’s industrialisation drive and technological advancement, noting the need for skilled manpower to support economic development.

Similarly, the Director of Studies of the college, Mr Gbadesere Adams, urged the graduates to uphold good character and demonstrate competence in their respective fields.

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He challenged them to deploy the skills acquired to contribute meaningfully to the economy and help address the country’s shortage of skilled technical personnel.

In recognition of academic excellence and outstanding performance, cash awards totalling approximately N1 million were presented to deserving graduates by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at of Nigeria, individuals and private companies.

The awards were intended to motivate the graduates, encourage interest in technical and vocational education and support the Federal Government’s TVET initiative.

Among the donors was Dr Qasim Akinreti, former chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Lagos State Council, who made a cash donation jointly dedicated to the memory of his late mother, Sidikat Akinreti, and his wife, Noimot Omobola Akinreti (nee Layeni).

The technical education initiative also received support from the International Association of Ahmadi Architects and Engineers (IAAAE) through its networks in the United Kingdom and Nigeria.

Established two years ago under the auspices of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, the college was set up to expand access to technical and vocational education, equip young Nigerians with practical skills and help bridge the shortage of skilled artisans and technical manpower in the country.

The training programmes offered by the institution include electrical installation, computer hardware repairs and maintenance, plumbing and pipe fitting, joinery, masonry and building construction, as well as software engineering and coding.