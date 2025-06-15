‘Masoyinbo’ host honoured for preserving Yoruba heritage

The TV host of “Masoyinbo,” a Yoruba cultural game show, Olalekan Fabilola, has been presented with an honorary award by the dynamic TV couple, Mr and Mrs Kogberegbe.

Fabilola received the recognition for his consistent efforts in preserving and promoting the Yoruba language and culture through his engaging and educational show.

Mr and Mrs Kogberegbe, known for their popular TV drama series and their roles as Creative Directors of the Dallas International Yoruba Movie Awards (DIYMA), bestowed the award on Fabilola as a surprise after they appeared as guests on the Masoyinbo show.

The duo commended Fabilola’s dedication to showcasing the richness of Yoruba heritage and fostering a deeper appreciation for the language among audiences worldwide.

“We are thrilled to present this honorary award to Olalekan Fabilola, a true champion of Yoruba culture and an inspiration to many,” said Mr Kogberegbe.

“Through ‘Masoyinbo,’ he has created a platform that not only entertains but also educates viewers on the beauty and significance of our Yoruba traditions.”

Mrs Kogberegbe added, “This recognition is well-deserved, as Fabilola’s work aligns with our shared mission to preserve and elevate Yoruba arts and culture through platforms such as DIYMA. We hope this award encourages him to continue his remarkable efforts and inspire others to take pride in their heritage.”

Fabilola expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating, “I am deeply honoured and humbled to receive this award from Mr and Mrs Kogberegbe, who have made significant contributions to the Yoruba entertainment industry. Their support is a testament to the importance of preserving our cultural identity and ensuring it thrives for future generations.”

