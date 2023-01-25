Masobe to publish Ibrahim, Olisakwe, Udenwe’s books in 2023

Publisher, Masobe Books, has announced the acquisition of the manuscripts of Abubakar Adam Ibrahim, Ukamaka Olisakwe and Obinna Udenwe for publication in the first and second quarters of 2023.

The publisher described the three writers as unique and talented storytellers who are contributing to the shaping of the African literary space.

Abubakar Adam Ibrahim is a creative writer and journalist. His book, ‘When We Were Fireflies’ is his fourth book and second novel – coming almost seven years after his NLNG win. It is a literary portrait about the intersection of love, loss and memory.

Ukamaka Olisakwe’s book, ‘Don’t Answer When They Call Your Name’, is set in a fantasy multi-verse rooted in Igbo mythology. It is a story about an ‘aja’ who decides that it was time to wrest power from a merciless deity.

Obinna Udenwe’s book, ‘The Widow Who Died with Flowers in Her Mouth’, opens a window into Nigerian life and gives readers an unvarnished look at the country and its people in all of their thrilling, titillating and terrific glory.

