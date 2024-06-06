Nobel Minds Initiative for the Discouragement of Vandalisation of Public Equipments (NMIDVPE), has appointed Adamu Suleiman Mashegu as taskforce Commissioner/Coordinator for the protection of public assets in Niger state.

In a statement jointly signed by the Chairman and Secretary of NMIDVPE, Comrade Ikechukwu Chukwu and Innocent Ogu said the appointment was approved by the governing board trustees of NMIDVPE.

It said the appointment takes effect from Saturday, June 1st, 2024 and it would expire on May 31st, 2026.

“We write to confirm the decision of the Governing Board of Trustees of NMIDVPE and its collaborated stakeholders.

“To appoint you as the Niger State Petroleum and Solid Minerals Marketers Taskforce Commissioner/ Coordinator 1.

“You and your team are authorised to manage the affairs of NMIDVPE in the territory of Niger State,” the statement added.

The statement said the team was to eliminate lootings of public funds and properties, eliminate vandalisation of government equipment, bunkering and hoardings.

Other responsibilities of the team is to eliminate dubious middlemen, sharp business practices, artificial scarcity and adulteration of petroleum products in the state.

The statement said that part of the efforts was to eradicate all forms of illegalities in the petroleum and solid minerals sectors.

It added that all necessary working tools and support would be provided to enable the team to discharge their responsibilities with maximum cooperation from stakeholders and relevant agencies.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE