Maser Foundation, Led by Africa’s Richest Indian, Champions Business Role in Backing Education Across Africa

Maser Group CEO and billionaire investor Prateek Suri has called on African businesses to take a stronger role in supporting education initiatives that prepare the continent’s youth for the digital economy. With a surging net worth of $1.9bn, Suri has increasingly turned his attention from building Maser’s global empire to expanding the Maser Foundation’s role in education and skills development across Africa.

Speaking against the backdrop of his recently published memoir, which charts his journey from a small technology venture to building Maser into a billion-dollar multinational, Suri emphasized that Africa’s prosperity will depend less on natural resources and more on the digital skills of its people.

“Legacy will not be written by those who mined the ground but by those who built the minds,” Suri said. “Africa’s youth is its greatest asset, and businesses must step up to help unlock their potential.”

Through the Maser Foundation, Suri is advancing programs that focus on digital literacy, AI, and entrepreneurship. The foundation would launch:

Bootcamps and Learning Hubs in major African cities to train young people in coding, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and data analytics.

Mentorship Networks linking students with African diaspora professionals and global experts.

R&D Grants to support startups and universities developing Africa-focused solutions in areas such as agriculture, health, and financial inclusion.

Policy Engagement with governments to embed AI, digital literacy, and ethics into national curricula.

These initiatives, Suri explained, are designed not as charity but as investments in Africa’s human infrastructure—ensuring that training leads to employment, innovation, and economic growth.

Unlike many global corporations that treat Africa only as a consumer market, Maser’s approach is rooted in mutual prosperity. Suri argues that African businesses must not only expand commercially but also actively build ecosystems where education and industry reinforce each other.

“Africa cannot afford to be a passive adopter of technology,” he said. “We must create, innovate, and export ideas from here to the world.”

The Foundation’s model focuses on local context, tailoring training and mentorship to African realities, and on cross-border collaboration, ensuring innovations are shared across regions.

Suri has urged African business leaders to commit resources to education alongside governments and international partners. He highlighted three priorities:

Funding Digital Skills Programs through corporate social investment and foundation partnerships.

Supporting Startups and Universities with infrastructure, grants, and mentorship.

Collaborating on Policy to ensure national education systems prepare students for the jobs of tomorrow.

Once recognized primarily for its consumer electronics, Maser is now positioning itself as a catalyst for Africa’s digital skills revolution. Under Suri’s leadership, the group’s mission extends beyond building products to building people.

With Africa’s population projected to hold 40% of the world’s youth by 2050, Suri believes education is the most strategic investment the continent can make. “The future will belong to the nations and businesses that invest in knowledge today,” he said.