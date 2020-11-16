Masari lists conditions for peace deal with bandits

Katsina State governor, Aminu Masari has set out conditions to be met by bandits before government engage them in another round of peace deal.

The governor gave the condition at the weekend while speaking in an interview with newsmen at the commissioning of Nigerian Air Force helipad in Funtua local government area of the state.

As part of the conditions, the governor said that security agencies will take the lead in the peace negotiations, adding that the government will no longer be directly involved in the process.

Masari added that the bandits must willingly surrender all arms in their possession and must show a genuine commitment to the peace process.

“We have engaged them in two rounds of peace negotiations but they betrayed us. So we will not engage them in any new negotiation. If they want peace, let them go and discuss it with the security agencies,” he stressed.

The governor further said “the only way we will have peace in the North West is when the state government in the region work on the same approach and strategy. Doing the same thing individually will not solve the problem.”

He noted that the new Air Force helipad in Funtua will assist greatly in making Air Force to quickly and urgently respond to threat by bandits in Zamfara, Kaduna, Kebbi, Sokoto, Niger, Kebbi and other parts of Katsina State.

Masari disclosed that the site in Funtua for the helipad was an airstrip used by the colonialists during the two world wars, adding that it was used for the airlift of logistics and personnel.

The governor promised that the state government will construct an access road from the main road to the site of the helipad.

