Masari, Ganduje, El-rufai market Tinubu to Northern Christians

Katsina State governor, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari has described Bola Tinubu as the most suitable among all the presidential candidates.

Speaking during an interface with Northern Christian groups from the Northwest held at Umaru Yardua hall in Kaduna on Tuesday, Masari, noted that “Leadership is about justice to the people, even to animals.”

He contended that Lagos is a mini Nigeria as both Christians and Muslims, and pagans are in Lagos.

According to Masari, who is a former speaker of House of Representatives, “At a point in time, you cannot drive in Lagos with your car windows widely open because of thieves. Hardly a day passed without seeing a dead body at dump sites.

“But when Tinubu became governor for eight years he brought sanity to Lagos. It is baseless to express the fear that Tinubu will Islamise Nigeria. It is not true.

“Did Buhari Islamise Nigeria after seven years in office? Did Obasanjo Christianise Nigeria after eight years in office? Did Jonathan make Nigeria a Christian country after six years in office?

Also speaking at the event, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, asserted that “The major problem of this country is politics with bitterness. But when young men and women gather for a common cause without bitterness there is hope for this country.

“We have to pick a candidate who is tested and trusted. He is Ahmed Tinubu. He was governor for eight years. He picked a successor that was liked by the people.

“History will repeat itself. During the military regime under General Ibrahim Babangida’s transition to civil rule, there was an election between MKO Abiola and Alhaji Bashir Tofa of SDP and NRC. Abiola’s running mate was a Muslim. It was a Muslim Muslim ticket that won the election. Tofa that picked a Christian running mate lost the election. So Tinubu will win the election.”

Also speaking, Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-rufai gave reasons why Northern APC governors decided to support a southern presidential candidate, saying, “In the spirit of unity, fairness and justice in the country, after President Buhari’s tenure it is fair that the presidency should go to the South.

” And we converged in Katsina lodge before governor Aminu Bello Masari that said that among all the presidential candidates we should go for Ahmed Tinubu because of his track records while he was governor of Lagos”.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu, wife of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu expressed satisfaction with the Christian group, saying that her husband would not let them down if voted into power, describing him as a workaholic and a generous man, and, “full of intelligence”.

Chairman of Northern Christians Youth Association, Mr Isaac Abra, said Tinubu is the best man for the presidential job because, “His manifestoes are youth empowerment, and the plan to support Armed forces to use aerial operations to deal with insecurity.”

