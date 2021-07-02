Masari approves refund of Katsina intending pilgrims

GOVERNOR Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has approved the refund of hajj deposits to intending pilgrims from the state

The executive director of the state’s pilgrims welfare board, Alhaji Suleiman Nuhu Kuki, who disclosed this at a press conference in Katsina, asked all intending pilgrims seeking refunds to submit their applications through their respective zonal offices.

About 2,600 depositors for both 2020 and 2021 hajjes from the state are expected to be refunded

Kuki said Governor Masari had also given approval to allow intending pilgrims who wish to roll over their deposits for the next hajj season, noting that such people would be given priority in 2022.

He stated that a committee had been inaugurated to receive the applications for refund and draw up modalities for the payment, adding that a list of the concerned intending pilgrims would be posted at the board’s zonal offices.

Kuki commended Governor Masari for his support for the board and thanked the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), the state House of Assembly, traditional rulers, the Ulama and the intending pilgrims for their understanding and cooperation.

He implored the Muslim umma to continue to pray Allah to remove the coronavirus pandemic and return the world to normalcy.

