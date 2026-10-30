Marwa reaffirms commitment to education, welfare of NDLEA officers’ families

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd.), has reaffirmed his commitment to the education of officers’ children and improving the welfare of personnel and their families.

Marwa gave the assurance on Friday during a working visit to the newly launched pioneer NDLEA Command School at the agency’s barracks in Yola, Adamawa State, where he inspected facilities and interacted with pupils, students, and staff members.

Addressing the students, the NDLEA boss charged them to embrace discipline, punctuality, and academic excellence, stressing that these values remain essential to their future aspirations.

A statement by the Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, said Marwa urged the students to take their studies seriously, read diligently, and work hard to excel in their examinations.

He also reminded them of the importance of spiritual dedication, respect for parents and teachers, and total abstinence from illicit drugs as a non-negotiable principle of life.

The NDLEA boss assured that the leadership would continue to support the growth of the pioneer command school to ensure it provides quality education and develops into one of the leading basic institutions in the country.

He noted that establishing the school reflects the agency’s determination to create viable opportunities for children of personnel to access quality learning within their immediate residential community.

During the tour, Marwa interacted with members of the NDLEA Officers’ Wives Association and other barracks residents.

The women expressed appreciation to the Chairman for citing the pioneer Command School within the barracks, describing the project as a major investment in the future of their children, while commending his leadership strides and the institutional transformation recorded across the agency.

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Responding, Marwa thanked them for their support and reiterated that the welfare of personnel and their dependants would remain a top priority.

He further disclosed that plans are at an advanced stage for the formal inauguration of the NDLEA Officers’ Wives Association, which will provide a structured platform for wives of operatives to collaborate and contribute meaningfully to the well-being of the wider NDLEA community.

The Chairman, who was accompanied on the inspection by the Zone 2 Commander, ACGN Ishaku Yusuf Kwajafa, alongside other senior officers, reiterated his resolve to sustain initiatives that strengthen the agency, motivate personnel, and uplift their families.