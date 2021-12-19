Martins urges Augustine varsity graduates to be positive changes Nigeria needs

The Visitor to the Augustine University, Ilara, Epe, Lagos, who is also the Catholic Archbishop of Lagos and Metropolitan of the See of Lagos, Most Reverend Dr. Alfred Adewale Martins, has charged the new graduates of the university to be positive changes the country needs.

Martins made this known at the third convocation ceremony of the institutions, adding that, “In Nigeria, we contend with a lot of challenges such as insecurity, hunger, poverty among others. But you are the positive changes we need. Go out there and be that positive change. You must assess the future that is ahead of you and the question is what next,” he said.

The Chancellor of the university, Right Reverend Monsignor Dr. John Aniagwu, also admonished the graduating students to be ready to give back to society, urging them not to lose contact with one another.

The vice-chancellor of the institution, Professor Christopher Odetunde, stressed that the country needs to develop a holistic educational system that will engender national development.

He also said the weakness in the current Nigerian educational system is not the fault of the students produced, but the system which is not making performance a part of the measurement matrix for nation-building.

He stated this during the third convocation ceremony of the university.He added that Nigeria could no longer be delusional about her educational system, but should take urgent steps to redress the situation.

“The primary responsibility of all tertiary institutions is to develop a holistic education for national development. In furtherance of the above, AUI has made grant-writing a condition precedent upon joining our faculty, while we also encourage collaborative and industry applicable research.

“Our research goal is to produce deliverables that our nation’s industries can tap into. Our government should be a government that challenges researchers considering the number of funds our nation has expended on the educational sector since independence,” he said.

While appreciating numerous development partners for their support for the institution, Odetunde solicited further assistance, saying as the university grows, with more courses being approved by relevant authorities, there is a need for more facilities.

The convocation lecturer, Mr. Edward Okpa, who spoke on the topic, “Attaining your dreams: What is your Ph.D.”, said passion, hard work, and dedication were important to making it in life.

The Best Graduating Student, Alinna Kingsley Obinna of the Department of Philosophy, while presenting the valedictorian speech, thanked the management of the school and the Catholic Church for their efforts at setting the students on the path of sound education and moral values.