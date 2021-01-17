Martins-Kuye was a bridge builder and consummate politician ― Amosun

The Senator representing Ogun Central in the National Assembly, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has described the late Senator Jubril Martins-Kuye, as a consummate politician and bridge builder.

Amosun in a statement made available to the Nigerian Tribune in Abeokuta noted that the late former lawmaker “left large footprints in the sands of time.”

The former governor of Ogun State said that the two-time minister made a success out of everything that he touched.

He also submitted that the death of Aare Musulumi of Ogun State had further depleted the number of truly committed Nigerian patriots.

The statement reads, “JMK, as the distinguished senator was popularly known, left large footprints in the sands of time. The records show that whatever the late Aare Musulumi of Ogun State touched, he made a success out of. In public service where he rose to become a two-time Federal Minister; in business and politics, he demonstrated the true traits of a selfless leader, mentor, and bridge builder.

“He was a philanthropist of significant proportion, community patron and a committed believer and leader of faith.

“His death has further depleted the number of truly committed Nigerian patriots whose experience, dedication and service are needed at this critical time of our nation-building.

“We, however, take solace in the fact that our dear baba lived a life worthy of emulation; as his many legacies continue to bear admirable testimonies to a life that positively impacted several others.”

