By: Aliyu Abdulkareem

Renowned Ilorin-based Islamic cleric, Abdulraheem Abdullah Salaty popularly known as Al-baarizy has advised some popular unmarried Nigerian skitmakers to consider marriage without fearing that it will have any impact on the numbers of their social media followers.

The cleric gave this advice while delivering a sermon at the naming ceremony of popular Nigerian skitmaker Abdulgafar Ahmad, better known professionally as Cute Abiola.

Speaking at the event, which was well attended by the creme-de-la-creme of the Nigerian entertainment industry, the cleric emphasized the importance for the skitmakers to seize the opportunity of this moment and get married.

The cleric directed his advice to popular skitmakers such as Bae U, Creative Kamo, and Erekere, among other skitmakers who were present at the event.

Furthermore, he offered prayers, wishing that their shine would forever remain undiminished.

