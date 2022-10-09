Marlian Music house in turmoil

Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popular as Mohbad may have finally drawn the curtain on his time with Marlian Music records following the events of the past few days that seemed to have ruined his relationship with the label owned by singer, Azeez Fashola, otherwise known as Naira Marley.

It was reported that Mohbad claimed to have been attacked and assaulted by men suspected to be loyal to Marley when he demanded for a change of manager, a move which was said to have been perceived by Marley as a step taken too far and was allegedly rebuffed.

Mohbad who is signed to Marlian Music in a video shared on his social media platforms on Wednesday claimed that he was attacked by the management of the label for demanding a new manager, saying that he was attacked and left with physical injuries when he visited the Marlian House to make his intention known.

Many of his fans had reacted angrily and called for Marley’s head as he was said to have been fingered in the fiasco that resulted in rushing their favourite artiste to the hospital in the late hours of Wednesday.

But Marley countered Mohbad’s claim in a live video saying the artiste was not mentally stable, as no one in his team attacked him as claimed in his video. He also described the drama as a family affair that would be resolved amicably.

“Mohbad has a history of getting intoxicated, which affects his emotions and actions. #ImNotPerfect. However, all issues would be resolved amicably within the record label,” he had said in a live video in the aftermath of Mohbad’s allegation.

Apparently miffed by Marley’s defence and submission, Mohbad took to his Twitter handle to set the records straight in a manner that suggested his time with Marlian Music may be up.

“The events of the last two days have left indelible scars in my heart. I have always just wanted to create good music and to provide for my family and myself through my music. As an artiste from the street, I thought the Marlian Family would be a good place for me.

“However, recent events and certain truths have come to light which threaten my peace, health and career. Because of these issues, I informed Naira Marley on the Marlian WhatsApp group chat of my intention to change my manager.

“This didn’t go down well with my current Manager, Tunde (his brother). There were instant angry outbursts and protests from him in the chat. I went to Naira Marley’s house with my producer and my friend on the 4th of October, 2022, to have this conversation and reach a peaceful resolution.

“We were in the studio, and some of the guys who work with Naira- Sid, Shuddy, Seyi and others- were present, as well as Naira and Tunde. I noticed Tunde was quite agitated as we started the discussion. In the middle of the conversation, Tunde became violent and attacked me.

“The guys I was with were also attacked, humiliated and stripped naked by Sid, Shuddy and Seyi and some of the other boys. We were barely able to escape. 3 of us had to be checked into the hospital to get medical care for the injuries sustained during the assault.

“Naira Marley was fully present throughout this event, and in fact, coordinated some of the attacks as he instructed the boys to beat us up. Some of this was captured on video. It is therefore disrespectful for Naira Marley to insinuate that I started the attack because I was intoxicated as he is fully aware of the facts and circumstances surrounding this violent attack.

“It is not the first time Naira has lied to push his own narrative, but it will hopefully be the last. I trust that soon, justice will be served,” he said.





