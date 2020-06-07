Marketers cannot fix pump price for petrol ― PPPRA

Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) has stated that marketers lack the power to determine the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise called petrol.

According to a press release signed by Abdulkadir Saidu, Executive Secretary, and made available to Tribune Online on Sunday, it stated that “It would be recalled that the removal of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) price cap and implementation of a market-based pricing regime were first announced by the Honorable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, in March 2020.

“This was followed by PPPRA’s publication announcing the Regulation on the market-based pricing regime, thus creating a legal framework for the policy.

“The published regulation does not confer on marketers the power to fix prices for the product as they deem fit, but rather guiding prices would be advised by the PPPRA according to market realities.

“The Agency shall monitor market trends and advise the NNPC and Oil Marketing Companies on the monthly market-based guiding price, which shall include the indicative retail price at which the product shall be sold across the country.”

The Honorable Minister had earlier stated that the Federal Government will continue to monitor the price of petroleum products and advise on monthly guiding prices that guarantee reasonable returns to Operators while ensuring consumers pay appropriate prices in line with market reality and are not overcharged.

The Honorable Minister in his statement, further stressed that the government’s role in a deregulated economy was to provide, through the operation of the PPPRA, a pricing mechanism to create a market-driven price regime.

“For the avoidance of doubt, it is instructive to state that no private individual or group has the mandate to fix prices of petroleum products, however, the statutory regulatory body is saddled with the responsibility of advising guiding prices.

“Suffice to say that in a deregulated market, the role of a Regulator in monitoring and regulating activities in the sector cannot be over-emphasized,” it stated.

It would be recalled that several publications in the print and electronic media have reported that the agency has removed the price cap on pump price of petrol thereby giving marketers the freedom to fix the price of the commodity and sell above the stipulated price.

Majek Fashek And The Curse Of Drug Addiction

THE death of Nigerian singer-songwriter, guitarist and reggae music lord, Majek Fashek, in New York, America, last week threw Nigerians into a nostalgic mood. It brought into memory the exact picture of a musical icon who the country lost to the icy pincers of death. Reports of his passage sauced his strides on the dancehall… Read full story

Why Governors Are Jittery Of Financial Autonomy To State Legislature —Kaze

The autonomy of the judiciary and legislature is very important, I am proud of the 6th and 7th National Assembly because at a point in time the National Assembly both the Senate and House of Representatives actually voted for the financial autonomy of the state legislature but that bill failed at the state level because… PPPRA PPPRA PPPRARead full story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE