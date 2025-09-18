Business

Market cap rebounds to N90trn as equities Investors earn N143.5bn

Kehinde Akinseinde-Jayeoba
NGX-

The Nigerian stock market sustained bullish momentum on Thursday, with the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) gaining 0.16 per cent to close at 142,263.07 basis points.

The market rally was supported by persistent buying interest in Guinness Nigeria, Dangote Sugar, Guaranty Trust Holding Company and Nigerian Breweries, leading to respective growth of 10.00 per cent, 3.33 per cent, 0.74 per cent and 1.71 per cent in their share values.

Market capitalisation also appreciated by N143.51 billion or 0.16 per cent, rebounding above the N90.00 trillion threshold.

As a result, the year-to-date return inched higher to 38.22 per cent from 38.00 per cent in the prior session, while the Month-to-Date settled higher at 1.4 per cent.

Market sentiment was positive, as there were more gainers compared to losers, with 30 against 20.

Top gainers included Guinness Nigeria, Eunisell Interlinked, Regal Insurance, Thomas Wyatt and McNichols Consolidated, while Consolidated Hallmark Insurance, The Initiates, Omatek Ventures and Coronation Insurance were among the top losers.

Sectoral performance closed mixed, with declines in Banking and Insurance by 0.23 per cent and 1.07 per cent, respectively, while the Consumer Goods, Oil & Gas, Industrial, and Commodity sectors increased by 0.75 per cent, 0.28 per cent, 0.01 per cent and 0.16 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, investor sentiment was negative, with overall market activity weak as trade volume and value fell significantly by 67.64 per cent and 65.86 per cent to 325.11 million units valued at N8.42 billion across 22,779 deals.

Access Holdings dominated the volume chart with 37.24 million units traded, while Zenith Bank led the value board with N1.60 billion worth of deals.

