The Maritime Workers Union Union of Nigeria (MWUN) under the leadership of Comrade Adewale Adeyanju has been obliged to comply with the directive of both the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to join in the indefinite strike commencing from Monday, the 3rd of June, 2024.

In a statement signed on Saturday by the union spokesman, Comrade John Kennedy Ikemefuna, the union said that the indefinite nationwide strike has become very imperative, given the failure of the Federal Government on the logjam and the inconclusive national minimum wage negotiation and refusal to reverse the hard biting hike in electricity tariff.

“In view of the foregoing, the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria has directed its members in all ports nationwide, jetties, terminals, oil and gas platforms to effectively ensure the total compliance of the strike as directed by the NLC and TUC.

“This is also to serve as notice to all our concerned stakeholders in the Maritime sector,” the union stated on Saturday.

