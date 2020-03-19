Maritime stakeholders hail new NIMASA management

Stakeholders in the maritime industry have lauded the new executive management team appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari for the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) led by Dr Bashir Jamoh, saying that Buhari’s focus on expertise in the choice of the team was a tremendous sign of better days ahead for the industry.

Jamoh was appointed alongside Rt. Hon Victor Onyekachi Ochei, as Executive Director, Maritime Labour and Cabotage Services; Shehu Ahmed, Executive Director, Operations and Chudi Offodile, Executive Director, Finance and Administration. NIMASA also got a new board, with Chief Honourable Asita as the agency’s board chairman.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the new DG at the agency’s headquarters in Lagos recently, an oil and gas, and shipping expert, Captain Emmanuel Iheanacho commended the president for listening to the cry of the industry by appointing a technocrat to lead the foremost maritime regulatory agency in the country.

“Stakeholders are happy because Dr Jamoh is somebody who has been in the industry for ages and together with the pedigree of his team we are sure NIMASA would do well to move the industry forward and we have to appreciate President Mahammadu Buhari for giving us this strong team,” Iheanacho stated.

Speaking in the same vein, in his message to the Jamoh led management team, the MD/CEO of Starz Marine, Mr Greg Ogbeifun praised the appointment of Jamoh, saying he has the experience and expertise to steer the affairs of the agency successfully.

“As an experienced bureaucrat and industry expert with a grounded knowledge of the maritime sector through practical experience and field knowledge, we believe that your appointment is not only a personal honour, but also an opportunity for you to apply these attributes in leading NIMASA to the next level. “We’re happy that your appointment is surely a case of a round peg in a round hole”, Ogbeifun said.

While responding to the stakeholders, Jamoh said he was committed to ensuring that the Nigerian maritime sector gained its rightful place in the comity of successful maritime nations.