Maritime agencies CEOs express shock over attack on NPA headquarters

HEADS of maritime agencies have expressed shock at the attack and level of destruction that took place at the corporate headquarters of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) in Lagos, recently, when hoodlums hijacked a nationwide peaceful protest by youths.

The chief executives voiced their concerns recently during a solidarity visit to the site of the incident. They said it was a surprise to them that NPA was singled out for attack despite its documented Corporate Social Responsibility and Community Relations initiatives, many of which were tailored towards youth development.

Speaking on behalf of the chief executives, Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Dr. George Moghalu, condemned the assault, saying the level of destruction was monumental and constitute a huge loss to the maritime community as a whole.

Moghalu stated that, “Seeing the level of destruction here first hand, we feel very sad about the turn of events. We are all in solidarity with the NPA management. This is a great loss to the entire country and we need to educate ourselves more that violence is not the best way to go about things.”

In a similar vein, Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, regretted that the maritime industry was made to face this challenge despite still battling with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said port facilities were critical national assets that should be collectively protected.

“Port facilities are invaluable economic assets and they are critical to national development,” Jamoh stated. “It behoves us all as citizens to be custodians of this monumental infrastructure built for our collective good,” he added.

Other chief executives of maritime agencies present were Executive Secretary, Nigeria Shippers’ Council, Hassan Bello; Registrar/Chief Executive Officer, Council For the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN), Sam Nwakohu Esq; and Rector, Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN), Oron, Commodore Duja Effedua (rtd).

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: CBN Lists Business Activities Eligible For N75bn Youth Investment Fund

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed main business activities and sectors in the Nigerian economy that are eligible to access its N75 billion Youth Investment Fund…

#EndSARS: Fr Mbaka Asks Buhari, Past Leaders To Apologise To Nigerians

Controversial Catholic priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, (AMEN), Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari and past leaders of the country demanding that the President should apologize to the country, especially the youth, on behalf of himself and his predecessors, for causing Nigerians so much pain…