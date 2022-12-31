Marital engagement for s3xual pleasure

MANY women wonder why their husbands are still not satisfied despite all the sacrifices they make to be available for s3x, and many men likewise are bothered about why their wives still make excuses whenever they make s3xual advances towards them, despite their effort to satisfy them the last time they had s3x. The truth is, s3x is more than rising and sinking or entering in and pouring out. I mean what gives a couple maximum pleasures and best satisfaction is more than entering into and coming out of the female vagina.

For a couple to enjoy maximum s3xual pleasure there are ways to go about it. This knowledge is what is lacking in many marriages, and it is causing a lot of pains, heartaches, and great disappointment for couples. This is mostly the cause of infidelity among married people. Like a man responded to one of my past write ups in this column, a lot of men in the middle age bracket are fast losing their wives to other men, who have learnt and internalized the skills needed to give a woman s3xual pleasure. Of course, this is also the reason why some men engage in extra-marital.

The reason for the lack of knowledge about s3xual skills among couples is because these skills are not inborn, but have to be acquired by individuals. They are not things that an individual is born with, rather, they have to be acquired through the process of learning, and from the experience gathered by couples in the very act of s3xual intercourse. Of course, it is not an easy thing to acquire these skills, just like learning other trades or studying to be an expert in any field of human endeavour is not easy. It requires commitment, patience, understanding, time, money and energy. This is why people find it difficult to acquire these skills.

To some men, it is simply unnecessary and unimaginable to start learning the skills needed for maximum s3xual pleasure. They simply believe they are naturally endowed at giving pleasure to women since they derive pleasure from the act. Thus, they don’t even get started at all, not to talk of improving on the skills. Whatever they have been able to pick up in the process of s3xual intercourse experience, or hear say from friends, and in public gatherings, are the bedrock of their s3x life. No wonder they keep wondering why there are so many problems bedevilling them as married people. Without s3xual satisfaction, the marriage will suffer more from other challenges of life the couple will face.

Another thing we have to face in this part of the world is the fact that parents, religious organizations, to mention a few, do not have any formal method of educating their young ones about the act of s3x. Like it has been rightly pointed out by many respondents of this column and at other forum of marital interaction, no father or mother ever sat down their offspring to teach them the skills for s3xual satisfaction. Rather, they just believe that when they get to the bridge, they will get to cross it somehow. They expected them to learn the act of s3x when they get married, Afterall, no parent taught them whatever they now know. And the truth is, not many of our parents actually know what to teach us. To many of them, s3x is as much a riddle to them as it is to us. They have as many unanswered-questions as we have about it, and just as they are still able to get along somehow, they believe we will also get along in spite of whatever dissatisfaction we face.

When I got married, my husband and I did not know any skill at all. All that we knew was just to lie on top of each other, and then do whatever ought to be done. To me in particular, s3x was something every married couple must engage in whether they want it or not. The truth is, I wasn’t even told that I was meant to enjoy it anyway. So, I just made myself available for it, as much as possible, in order to fulfil my marital responsibility. And when I can, I just put up excuses to evade it. But we then discovered that there is more to this thing called s3x than we knew. We discovered it was an act that must be learnt and mastered, if s3x is to be what the Creator intended. Skills must be acquired for s3x to give maximum satisfaction. Of course, children were coming through whatever we were having as s3x, and the joy of having those children fill in the gap for s3xual pleasure. But, it could only last for awhile, after which, we became dissatisfied.

At this junction I must say that there is more to having s3x with your spouse than having children. To the glory of God, I had my last baby almost twenty-five years ago, and today, my two children are out of our home, most of the time in school, leaving the two of us at home “alone”. So, if s3x is just for pro-creation, I wonder what the two of us will be doing now. And, if s3x is still to me that thing that must be endured I will by now be facing a lot of frustration.

Skills for s3xual pleasure or satisfaction includes some of the following to mention:

Understanding what are the most important s3x organs of a man and a woman. For a woman, it is the mind, while for the man it is the penis. These two must be worked upon and maintained if they will produce maximum satisfaction for the couple. Every man must know what gives his woman maximum s3xual pleasure. It is not just enough to rise and sink inside her; you must know the way to strike for the best effect. This comes from reading generally about the females s3xual body composition and personally studying how your wife responds to each of the several things you do to her during s3x. This must not be left to the men alone, women also must do the same. Body exploration for male and female must be learnt if the necessary satisfaction will be derived. Get to try out different s3x positions with your spouse to find out which one(s) will give maximum s3xual satisfaction to both of you. Add romance to your day-to-day activity. Many men only remember they have a wife when they want s3x. Romance must be part and parcel of your marriage. Do things you used to do before you got married: say nice things to each other, tickle each other, play with each other, go for a walk together from time to time, send love messages to each other, buy gifts for each other (not necessarily expensive things) etc. These are some of the things to acquire if s3xual pleasure will be within your reach as married couple.

My books, enjoying great s3x life and how to help your wife enjoy s3x are still on sale. You can call 08112658560 for the details.





