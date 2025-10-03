Marine and Blue Economy set to replace oil as major revenue earner — Oyetola

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Friday declared that Nigeria’s marine and blue economy sector is being strategically repositioned to serve as the country’s major revenue earner, replacing crude oil as the dominant source of national income.

Speaking at the Institute of Maritime Studies, University of Lagos (UNILAG), during the official visit of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Secretary-General, Arsenio Domínguez, Oyetola highlighted the vast opportunities inherent in the maritime sector. He said the Federal Government is committed to unlocking these opportunities through investments in infrastructure, manpower development, and international partnerships.

“Nigeria’s future lies beyond oil. The marine and blue economy is a goldmine that can drive sustainable economic growth, create millions of jobs, and position our nation as a global maritime hub. We are determined to harness its full potential to become the primary driver of our economy,” the minister said.

Oyetola, an alumnus of UNILAG, urged Nigerian youths to take advantage of the numerous career and investment prospects within the sector. According to him, the government’s vision for the blue economy requires a new generation of skilled professionals who will drive innovation and competitiveness.

“There are abundant opportunities for our young people in shipping, logistics, fisheries, shipbuilding, marine research, and offshore energy. I encourage you to be bold, innovative, and diligent. The future of this sector, and indeed the future of Nigeria’s economy, rests on your shoulders,” he added.

He commended UNILAG and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) for their collaboration in maritime manpower development, particularly the establishment of a modern facility for the Institute of Maritime Studies.

The minister reaffirmed that the Federal Government’s marine and blue economy agenda is anchored on sustainability, innovation, and inclusivity, stressing that youth engagement and capacity building are central to achieving the long-term vision.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE