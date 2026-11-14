Marijuana and my health

I recently read that marijuana is not entirely bad since it has some health benefits. I will appreciate it if you can confirm this.

Abiola (by SMS)

Marijuana, commonly known as cannabis, is an addictive substance that can affect one’s health in numerous ways. It has both medical and illegal use, which makes the question concerning its safety relevant and debatable. However, there are numerous facts that prove that marijuana can be extremely dangerous for a person.

Marijuana can be used to treat a number of diseases. This is due to the fact that THC, which is a main active component of the substance, influences the receptors of the central nervous system and can help with reducing pain. However, the main adverse effect of marijuana on a person is a high risk of developing cancer because of the harmful compounds found in the smoke.

There is also a great danger of becoming addicted to the substance. As a result, marijuana is extremely dangerous for one’s health because it can cause cancer and can lead to addiction.