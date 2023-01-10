Cheating scandal: Maria makes U-turn, apologises to Apostle Selman over controversial tweet

“Find it in your good heart to forgive my innocent tweet”

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Maria Chike has apologised to Apostle Joshua Selman for involving him in her cheating saga.

Tribune Online gathered Maria had questioned the cleric about their alleged relationship after she mistakenly took him for Apostle Johnson Suleiman.

“Amen! But I’m sorry man of God, are you the one they allegedly claim I had something with? No offence but myself and my partner just laughed out loud! May God be with you amen. I found on a retweet please don’t be offended,” Maria wrote while replying to a tweet from an account bearing Apostle Joshua Selman.

However, the BBNaija star after acknowledging her mistake speedily yanked off the tweet and tendered an apology to the pastor.

“I stand corrected. My apologies for getting names mixed up/wrong. Find it in your good heart to forgive my innocent tweet. Remain blessed,” she tweeted.