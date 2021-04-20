Margaret Idahosa immortalises husband, donates block of classrooms to Uzea community

The Presiding Bishop of the Church of God Mission International, Archbishop Margaret Benson Idahosa, on Tuesday donated blocks of six classrooms to Olinlin Primary school, Uzea, Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo State, in honour of her late husband, Archbishop Benson Idahosa who was once a pupil of the school.

The late Archbishop Benson Idahosa, the founder of the Church of God Mission International, attended Olinlin Primary School, Uzea, founded in 1947.

Commissioning and handing over the projects to the people of the community, the Archbishop, who was represented by Bishop Matthew Okpebholo, said the whole idea of immortalising her late husband came when the church he left behind celebrated its 50th years anniversary and they needed to do background checks on the man called Benson Idahosa.

Archbishop Margaret said while doing that, they thought about where he began his educational career and it was found out that it was in Olinlin Primary School, Uzea and so, the ministry thought it wise to erect a block of six classrooms in his name on the same premises.

Margaret said her late husband was a blessing to his generation and beyond, having taken the gospel of Christ around the globe, adding that the children who are going to make use of the facility would be proud to say in the nearest future that they attended the same primary school with the late bishop Benson Idahosa.

According to her, “We are going to clean the present write up and replace it with “Archbishop Benson Idahosa Legacy Project as a pupil in this school, we are going to put it there so that whoever passes by can see Idahosa. We will immortalise his name that he was a pupil of this school. That means, if a child leaves this school, he will be proud that I attended school with the Archbishop who has gone round the world”.

Commending the donor, the Secretary to the palace of Uzea Kingdom, Chief Iseghohi Francis, said it was a welcome development, adding that other well-meaning Nigerians should emulate the wife of the late Bishop who remembered where her late husband began his early education.

In his remarks, Mr Ebhohimhen Abraham, who represented the Chief Inspector of Education and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, said the facility will go a long way to improve learning in the community and appealed to the donor to also build the same structure in the secondary school section of the community.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. Margaret Idahosa immortalises husband, donate block of classrooms to Uzea community ; Margaret Idahosa immortalises husband, donate block of classrooms to Uzea community ; Margaret Idahosa immortalises husband, donate block of classrooms to Uzea community.