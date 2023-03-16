Michael Ovat

Ahead of Saturday, March 18th, 2023 House of Assembly election in Anambra State, the State Government, has given reasons why indigenes and non-indigenes should cast their votes for the state-ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA)’ candidates during the voting proper.

The State Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Mr Tony Collins Nwabunwanne, who spoke to Journalists on behalf of the government in Awka, on Wednesday, gave the employment of 5,000 teachers, employment over 300 medical doctors/nurses, a 10 per cent increase on workers salaries, consistent payment of pension/gratuity to retired civil servants, training of local government staff on ICT and the ongoing construction of about 260km roads across the 21 local government areas, as reasons why APGA should retain power at the State Legislative House.

He also appeals to the people to vote for APGA, because of Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s agenda for a better, livable and prosperous Anambra State.

He said that APGA candidates remain the best to support the governor to continue his infrastructural development projects for the state.

He further said that in the history of the state, no past governor had contributed immensely like the present administration in the areas of empowerment, provision of farm inputs to the farmers in time, upgrading of the Health sector to standard, Education, peace and other infrastructural development including settling of communal crisis in 83 communities in the state, in less than one year in office.

He added that it is only in Governor Soludo’s administration that there is gender- equality on political appointments.

The Commissioner also appealed to leaders in all the 181 communities and their subjects to massively come out on Saturday, March 18th, to vote for APGA candidates to enable the governor to continue the excellent work he has started.

