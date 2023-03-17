By: Olakunle Maruf Sokoto

The Nigerian Police Force, Sokoto State Command, has ordered all local security agents in the state to stay away from the Saturday governorship and house of assembly elections across all the 23 local governments area of the state.

The command also ordered restrictions on all vehicular movement on all the state roads.

This is contained in a press statement signed by the command’s public relations, DSP Sanusi Abubakar, and made available to newsmen in the state on Friday.

Sanusi averred that the newly posted Commissioner of Police in charge of Gubernatorial and State house of Assembly elections in Sokoto State, CP Shettima Zanna, in line with the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, had ordered the restriction of all vehicular movements on roads from midnight on Friday to 6 pm on Election day in the State with the exceptions of those on essential services such as Electoral Observers, accredited media, ambulances, firefighters etc.

“Similarly, all security aides to VIPs and escort are banned from accompanying their principals and politicians to polling units and collation centres during the Elections.

” State established and private security units, Quasi security outfits are also banned from participating in election security management”.

The statement further said, ” members of the public to adhere strictly with the restriction order, and any person or group of persons that attempt to test our will by engaging in political violence or violating this order will be dealt with decisively. Parents are advised to discourage their children and wards accordingly.

“The CP is assuring the residents of Sokoto State that the Nigeria Police Force will coordinate effectively with other security agencies in the State and Collaborate with the leadership of INEC in guaranteeing a safe and secure space for the citizens to exercise their electoral franchise freely.

“The public can contact the Command control room number via 07068848035 for any emergency or distress” he added