By: Isaac Shobayo, Jos

Plateau State Commissioner of Police, Manman Daura, has declared that over 10,500 security personnel, drawn from the Nigeria Police, the Military, NSCDC, NIS, NCS, NDLEA, and Federal Fire Service, will be deployed to the 4,989 polling units on Saturday.

Even as he warned political actors and their followers to desist from any act capable of inciting the general public to cause violence in any part of the state, he threatened that the Command would do anything within the ambit of the law to stop their activities from coming to fruition.

Addressing reporters on Friday, the State Commissioner of Police pointed out that

The military will cordon off the entire state in compliance with the restriction of movement on Election Day, adding that they will be in every strategic part of the state to enhance the security of lives and properties.

He added that the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has equally approved and allocated personnel protective gadgets and anti-riot equipment to the Command to enhance the operational capacity of the Command to provide adequate security throughout the governorship election and beyond.





The Commissioner of Police mentioned that inciting disturbance and breach of the public peace through unguided utterances and inciting hate speeches are criminal offenses that will not be accepted.

His words: “Because of that, any person who instigates a person or group of persons to do a thing to commit a criminal offense, engages with one or more other persons in a conspiracy for the doing of that thing, or

If someone intentionally aids or facilitates any act or illegal omission, the doing of that thing makes that person liable for the offence of abetment. “And so whoever abets an offense shall, if the act abetted is committed in consequence to the abetment, be punished with the punishment provided for the offense.”

He equally warned religious leaders, most especially pastors and imams, to desist from making inciting statements to their congregants that are capable of disrupting the peace currently enjoyed by the good people of Plateau State.

The Commissioner of Police added that measures have been put in place by the command to ensure that their activities will be curtailed before, during, and after the electioneering period.

Daura urged traditional rulers, parents, and guardians to advise their children to avoid any form of utterance or behavior that has a tendency to disrupt the peace.

“I warn you to ensure that your followers and wards are well behaved throughout the electioneering period and stay away from any form of thuggery as the Plateau State Police Command under my watch will not condone any form of misconduct.”

He further charged police personnel and other security agencies in the state against being partisan in the election process and urged them to be strictly neutral and apolitical in discharging their duty.

“Any officer found wanting will be dealt with severely according to the Police Act and Regulations.” I warn you to carry out your duties diligently in accordance with the set guidelines. You must be at your duty post during the election and accompany all materials to the racks and collation centers. You must not leave your duty posts until you have received a “stand-down order.”