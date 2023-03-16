Attahiru Ahmed, Gusau

The National Youths Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Zamfara state chapter has endorsed Governor Bello Mattawale for reelection, says he has done what no other Governor did to youth in the country.

Addressing newsmen on Thursday evening in Gusau, state capital, the Zamfara state NYCN chairman, Barrister Bashar Garba urged youth to refrain from any act of Electoral crime.

“victory at the polls has indeed signified the confidence that the Nigerian youths have on you and how they believe in your manifested strategies of transforming the youths as the country’s top assets”.

“Let me also use this avenue to congratulate the elected members of the National Assembly from Zamfara State irrespective of party affiliation and to further remind them that the youths of Zamfara State will keep their eyes wide open looking at the youth development initiative they will initiate and support in discharging their duties as the country’s lawmakers”.

He maintained that NYCN in Zamfara State will not relent in supporting any lawmaker whose giant strides contributed to the upliftment of youths in various sectors that include economic empowerment, employment, and peaceful coexistence.

He stressed that there is no doubt, insecurity has contributed in no small measure in the underdevelopment of Zamfara State.

“All thanks be to Almighty-Allah for making it possible to have a very peaceful Presidential and National Assembly Elections without any report of political thuggery involving any youth in Zamfara State”.

“I therefore, salute our youths for believing in the democratic process of our country by contributing towards the successful conduct of the Presidential and National Assembly Elections peacefully, and to also remind them to maintain the gesture in the Governors and State Assembly Elections.

“we must caution the youths in the State to not sit by and watch the integrity of our State being impringed in any way or allow our peace and unity or be denigrated upon under any guise”.

He advised young people in the State to come out massively to cast their votes as it is the only way to make difference in a democratic environment and to also call on them to refrain from any act of electoral crimes as the security agencies will spare no one who contributes in any measure to further stoke the embers of insecurity or election in our dear State, Zamfara.





“We should remember the good leadership style of government of youth inclusiveness demonstrated by His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Zamfara State, Hon. (Dr) Bello Muhammad (Matawallen Maradun/Barden Kasar Hausa) in providing opportunies for youths in the State,in addition to the recruitment of over 5,000 civil servants in the workforce of Zamfara State Government.

“Indeed Governor Matawallen Maradun has done what no Governor in Nigeria did by involving youths to fully participate in the governance of their State and by placing their future in their hands.

“We call on all youths to support the candidature of His Excellency Governor Bello Matawalle as we believe his support for youths and youth driven initiatives is a starting point of many programs he has for the youths in Zamfara State.”