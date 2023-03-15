Nurudeen Alimi

The Association of Local Government Secretaries of Nigeria, Oyo State has declared that the scorecard of Oyo State Governor, Mr Seyi Makinde of his performance is already speaking and telling the people of the state to cast their votes for him during the Governorship and House of Assembly election on Saturday.

This was made known in a press release signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the Local Government Secretaries in Oyo State, Honourables Tunde Ogunesan and Ayoola Kolawole, and made available to journalists in Ibadan.

According to the Local Government Secretaries, the folk of Governor Seyi Makinde’s reflection has been on his scorecard of performance as the governor of the state in the last four years.

The statement further described Makinde’s issue-based campaign as a testimony of the accelerated development agenda proposed in the Omituntun 1.0 which is no doubt a success.

The Local Government scribes also added that the development has given the people of the state the to continue to express their readiness to cement the Omituntun 2.0 on Saturday, March 18 purely on Makinde’s scorecard of performance.

According to the statement, “Since his assumption into office on May 29, 2019, His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde, FNSE, made his intention very clear to govern the state with unprecedented development terrace simply inked in his manifesto to the people of the state in the document titled “Oyo State Roadmap for Accelerated Development, 2019-2023”.

“Governor Makinde has been able to prove in the last four years that governance and development of infrastructural facilities in the State can be achieved without injuring one.

“With the support of God Almighty the people, the party of Oyo State and party members, God Seyi Makinde has been able to pilot the affairs of this state to an enviable level with a scorecard that is super.

“From agriculture to education, infrastructural developments, security, health, flood control, economic expansion among several others, Governor Makinde did wonderfully well.

“Up till date, projects like the construction and inauguration of Moniya-Iseyin road, 9.7 kilometres Saki Township Road, the 5.2 kilometres Gedu-Oroki-Sabo-Asipa Road, the 7.2 km Idi Ape-Basorun-Akobo-Odogbo Barracks Road dualisation project and the 65 metres General Gas Flyover as well as the delivery of the Ojoo and Challenge Bus Terminals and Omituntun Bus Transport Scheme.

“Others are ownership of Ladoke Akintola University (LAUTECH), development of Lautech Iseyin projects, construction of Primary Health Centres, among others.”





The Local Government secretaries enjoined the people of the state to keep on believing in the governor, troop out on Saturday, March 18, and re-elect governor Makinde for a second term of sustainable development in the State.

