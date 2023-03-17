By Ebiowei Lawal – Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Police Command has said that the alarm raised by some political parties that violence may disrupt the peaceful conduct of State House of Assembly elections in some parts of the state, particularly in Nembe and Brass Local Government Areas is false and misleading.

The Commissioner of Police in charge of elections in the state, Mohammed Dankwara, stated shortly after monitoring the deployment of over five thousand Policemen and personnel from sister security agencies various polling units across the eight LGAs in Yenagoa.

The Commissioner also reiterated the ban on VIPs moving with escorts and security aides on election day, saying that security agencies have been ordered to enforce restriction of movement on land and the waterways from 12am to 6pm on 18th March 2023, with the exception of those on essential services.

He further, enjoined the electorates to come out en masse and exercise their franchise by voting for the candidate of their choice, while urging the public to utilize the distress call numbers and report any security situation to the Joint Operation Center on 09167322691 07034578208.