Ebenezer Adurokiya

Ahead of Saturday, March 11, governorship election in Delta State, prominent members of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), under the Delta Unity Group (DUG), have thrown their weight behind the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

Our correspondent reports that DUG is an amalgam of long-standing, prominent, and eminent leaders of the PDP drawn from all senatorial zones, federal constituencies, state constituencies, and local government areas across Delta State.

In a statement jointly signed by Chairman, Board of Trustees, Prof. Patrick Muoboghare, Co-Convener, Chiedu Ebie, Esq. , and Co-Convener, Chief Itiako Ikpokpo, the Delta Unity Group urged all residents and Deltans to vote for Omo-Agege for the modernization of the state.

In the statement made available on Monday to journalists in the state, the leaders accused the leadership of the PDP in the state of being deaf to wise counsel before the elections.

“Recall that arising from a meeting in Kwale on Wednesday, 17th August 2022, DUG addressed a press conference wherein we implored leaders of PDP Delta State at all levels to show greater commitment to the unity of the party and put the interest of the party as paramount in all their interactions and activities. We further advised the State Chairman of PDP, Olorogun Kingsley Esiso, on the need to be an impartial arbiter in handling all emerging disputes.

“At subsequent meetings of the leadership of DUG and in particular at a meeting held in Afiesere on the 4th of November, 2022, DUG members reiterated our membership of the PDP with the belief that the state leadership of the party would activate genuine reconciliatory measures, build trust and reinforce party cohesion.

“We expected also that the gubernatorial candidate of the party, Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori would, within this period, initiate genuine engagement and avail members of the group of his programmes and policies and, importantly, his willingness to integrate all of the tendencies within the party.

“All of these were never to be, rather the leadership of the party in a most hostile dimension kept members of DUG from all mainstream activities. The leadership of the PDP rebuffed our various attempts at mutual reconciliation.

“On the other hand, the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, repeatedly approached and consulted DUG, and in the series of sessions held with DUG, he explained satisfactorily inner details of his agenda and his message of hope for Deltans.

“It is a known fact that the leadership and membership of DUG are desirous of a state geared towards a fast-paced and sustainable socio-economic development, which we believe are achievable through a well thought out modernization process and a State Chief Executive possessing the necessary level of intellect, competence, and capacity to steer the ship of State in these precarious times.

“Going further, we are happy to announce that the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate for the governorship election in Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has agreed to fully integrate and incorporate the Modernisation agenda of Olorogun David Edevbie into his Build A New Delta (BAND) governance agenda for Delta State.

“It is on this basis and the general yearnings of Deltans and friends of Delta that we, as members of the Delta Unity Group (DUG), fully endorse the candidacy of the APC governorship candidate and Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege in the forthcoming Delta State governorship elections holding on 11th March 2023.

“Consequently, the National Executive Committee (NEC) and all Executive organs of DUG (comprising Senatorial, Local Government, Ward, and Unit Executives) are hereby directed to mobilize en masse and work for the emergence of the candidacy of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as the next Governor of Delta State.

“We also call on all Deltans and friends of Delta, including our teeming eligible voting youths, to join this patriotic and altruistic task,” the prominent leaders charged.