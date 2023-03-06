Olalekan Olabulo

The police in Lagos have warned against inciting and malicious information ahead of Saturday’s Gubernatorial elections in the State.

This was contained in a statement signed on Tuesday by the image maker in charge of the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin and made available to the Nigerian Tribune.

The police in the statement said, “The Lagos State Police Command is not unaware of malicious, inciting, provocative and seditious contents being circulated all over the social media with intent to cause panic, disharmony and unrest within Lagos State.”

“While the Command has begun investigating this scaremongering with a view to apprehending and prosecuting those found culpable, the good people and residents of Lagos State are urged to disregard all forms of messages, especially on social media depicting fictitious, fallacious and preposterous claims aimed at jeopardising the peace currently being enjoyed in the state.”

The police added that “As the second phase of elections approach, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa, once again assures the electorate that the Command has fully deployed its human and operational resources with sister security agencies to ensure free, fair and credible elections.”

“Voters are therefore encouraged to come out to exercise their franchise and not succumb to the panic tactics of a few unpatriotic elements masquerading as concerned and well-intentioned Nigerians on social media.”

The Lagos police also said, “It is equally imperative to warn against mischief around the polling units and collation centers and beyond, as anyone found culpable will be promptly arrested and dealt with in accordance with the law.”

Meanwhile, Lagosians are enjoined to call the Police should they notice any untoward happening around them on any of the following emergency numbers: 08127155132, 08065154338, 08063299264, 08039344870.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE