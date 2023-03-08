Bola Badmus – Lagos

Some medical doctors in Lagos under the aegis of Lagos Doctors for Tinubu/Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday declared support for the return of Sanwoolu/Hamzat for second term in office, saying that their interest in who becomes the president of the country and Governor of Lagos was paramount.

Dr Hakeem Onikoyi, the State Coordinator of the group in support for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, made this known at a media briefing which took place in Ikoyi area of the state, saying that the demonstration of quality leadership by Sanwoolu during the outbreak of COVID-19 minimised the casualty in the state.

Onikoyi pointed out that more than 70per cent of the health care delivery in Lagos was rendered by the private sector, but quickly noted that the current administration led by Governor Sanwo-Olu had performed well.

He, however, expressed the belief that there would be reverse in the trend of Japa syndrome by the medical doctors if government paid more attention to their needs.

This was just as he described the February 25th Presidential and National Assembly election as an experience for the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Also speaking, Dr Anthony Omolola, while throwing the group’s support, said Governor Sanwoolu had embarked on gigantic health care programme across the state which would guarantee a healthy society.

Omolola said the Governor Sanwo-Olu had the knowledge to drive the health care system if voted back into office, assuring that the doctors who had relocated abroad would soon return when Asiwaju Tinubu takes over the mantle of leadership as president of the country, come May 29, 2023.

