MAPOLY management suspends payment of registration fee for new students 

The management of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, has suspended the payment of registration fees for all newly admitted students.

This development was coming on the heels of a protest embarked on by the students of the institution on Monday, demanding the reversal of various fees increased by the management.

The protest temporarily disrupted the ongoing second-semester examination of the school.

The institution’s Public Relations Officer, Yemi Ajibola, in a statement obtained by Tribune Online, on Tuesday, said the suspension of the registration fee by new students was at the intervention of the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

The statement reads, “In a swift response to the intervention of the State Governor, His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun MFR, the Governing Council has directed the Management of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta to suspend payment of registration fee for all newly admitted students immediately.

“It should be noted that MAPOLY is a known Institution of repute with intellectual handlers, who are focusing on imparting standard learning and character on her students.

“Management, hereby, reiterates that academic activities shall continue on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, in alignment with the approved examination timetable and academic calendar.





“On this note, all newly admitted students are to accept the provisional admission offer and prepare for registrations, ahead of the commencement of the 2022/2023 academic session.”