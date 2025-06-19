MAPOLY confers fellowship awards on Osoba, Orelope-Adefulire, others, June 25

The management of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, will be conferring fellowship awards on the former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba; the former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire; and the Seriki of Egbaland, High Chief Tosin Fadare, on June 25.

This was disclosed by the Rector of the 46-year-old institution, Architect Dr Babatunde Jolaoso, at the pre-convocation press briefing heralding the 15th combined convocation ceremonies, held at the Council Chamber in Abeokuta on Thursday.

Jolaoso, flanked by the former Rector of the school, Architect Tokunbo Fowode, and other principal officers, noted that the institution last held convocation ceremonies in 2015, resulting in a backlog of nine graduating sets.

He expressed optimism that the occasion represents a major achievement for his administration and a testimony to the renewed spirit of progress for the institution.

The Rector explained that a total of over 51,000 graduands across various schools and departments of the Polytechnic would be awarded National Diplomas and Higher National Diplomas.

He also informed that the Convocation Lecture, billed for June 24, would be delivered by the Chairman/COO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, and is titled “Diaspora Perspective and the Influence of STEM in the Globalised World of Today”.

Jolaoso revealed that his administration, in the last six months since assuming office, had restored staff and students’ confidence in the system; ensured prompt payment of staff salaries; initiated infrastructural renewal and upgrades; improved the academic calendar and ensured seamless academic activities; and rebranded the institution’s image and identity in line with best global practices, among others.

