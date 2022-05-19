Many reportedly injured as police, okada riders clash in Lagos over ban

Many people have been reportedly injured as commercial motorcyclists on Thursday clashed with the police in the Ojo area of Lagos State. .

The commercial motorcyclists were reportedly resisting the enforcement of the ban on their operation by the Lagos State government .

It was gathered that policemen from the Onireke police station, Ojo, impounded some motorcycles early Wednesday and took them to their station .





The motorcyclists reportedly mobilized themselves and stoned the police station in an attempt to release the impounded motorcycles and attacked the police station.

Policemen in the area shot sporadically into the air to disperse the motorcyclists who also attacked the policemen with stones and other weapons .

Details later …