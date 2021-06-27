Many people thought I would not survive alone —Mr P

Since their infamous break up, the Psquare brothers, made up of Peter and Paul Okoye have been creating music separately and pushing their brands across the globe. While there had been rumour that they may make up and return as brothers again, feelers from both camps suggested otherwise.

With Peter adopting Mr P as his new moniker, Paul simply birthed Kingrudy as they focused on the music that made them famous in the first place.

But Mr P who appears to always be in the limelight seems to be enjoying every moment it as he never stopped making the headlines and drawing attention to himself.

In what looked like his usual style of throwing shades at those who never believed he could make it as a solo artiste, Mr P, who bagged an honorary doctorate degree from the prestigious Escae-Benin University in Benin Republic during the week said they thought he could not make it, but he now appears as the richest.

In a video shared on his Instagram account, he was seen informing his fans of the good news and asking them to address him by his latest title ‘Doc’.

According to him, those who said he could not survive alone should eat their words as he is now richer and doing well for himself and career.

He, however, cautioned those who may think he was trying to drag his family into his celebration to desist from it as he said he was not trying to spite anyone with his success but to appreciate God and his fans for always standing with him.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…