Many passengers injured as LagFerry boat catches fire on Lagos waterways

Many passengers were injured and scampered for safety when a LagFerry boat, Igbega Eko,” suddenly exploded and burst into flames while en route to Victoria Island.

Confirming the fire incident to the Tribune Online on Thursday morning, the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) said that its officers were on the ground to ensure that the fire does not escalate.

“There was a bang and fire suddenly started engulfing the boat. What caused it is yet unclear, but investigations are still ongoing,” a NIWA official told the Tribune Online on Thursday morning.

Also confirming the development, the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) said the cause of the fire incident is still being investigated.

In a statement issued by the Public Affairs Unit of LASWA on Thursday morning, the Agency said that four passengers suffered minor injuries and are currently receiving medical attention.

According to the LASWA statement, “The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) has confirmed a fire incident occurred at approximately 6:45 AM today at the Ipakodo Ferry Terminal in Ikorodu, involving the LAGFERRY vessel, “Igbega Eko,” which was en route to Victoria Island.

“Upon receiving the distress call, LASWA’s emergency response team swiftly mobilized to the scene, working in close coordination with LAGFERRY, boat operators, other and first responders to manage the situation effectively. We are pleased to report that all passengers and crew on board were evacuated safely, though four passengers suffered minor injuries and are currently receiving medical attention.

“We are currently conducting thorough preliminary investigations into the cause of the incident, collaborating with LAGFERRY and other stakeholders to ensure a comprehensive assessment. Safety is our utmost priority, and we are committed to implementing any necessary recommendations to enhance fire prevention measures throughout the Lagos waterways.

“LASWA assures the public that all safety protocols remain intact and ferry operations are proceeding as scheduled. We encourage all passengers to stay calm and adhere to safety guidelines while enjoying our waterways. We will provide further updates as investigations progress.”

