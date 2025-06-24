Many Nigerians in UK are broke, struggling financially — Tacha

Nigerian reality TV star Natasha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has ignited a fierce debate online with her assertion that a numbers of Nigerians residing in the United Kingdom (UK) are financially struggling, contrary to widespread perceptions of prosperity abroad.

“You see those of you always having inferiority complex in Nigeria, thinking everyone here is rich, most people here are broke,” Tacha declared in the video.

In a viral video, the former Big Brother Naija housemate, who currently lives in the UK, while divulging Nigerians in UK struggling disclosed further that “the most broke people I have met are actually the people I met in the UK. Everyone is holding themselves. It is expensive.”

Tacha attributed the financial difficulties to the escalating cost of living in the UK, a major factor making life challenging for immigrants.

The Reality TV star urged Nigerians contemplating relocation to the UK to do so with a clear and realistic understanding of the substantial financial pressures involved.

Tacha cautioned against moving with an unrealistic “oh, it’s all rosy” mentality, citing examples of exorbitant daily expenses.

The star emphasized that the reality on the ground is far from the “rosy” picture often imagined by those back home.

She said, “You see those of you always having inferiority complex in Nigeria, thinking everyone here is rich, most people here are broke. The most broke people I have met are actually the people I met in the UK. Everyone is holding themselves. It is expensive.”

“Trust me when I tell you that the living situation here is not rosy. In fact, most people in Nigeria are living better off than people actually living here,” she added.

“You see yourself spending 300k on a freaking taxi in a freaking day, 1 million on a car in a week unless you want to use the train. Think about your decision,” Tacha advised.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE