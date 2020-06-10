Many Nigerians equate democracy to looting —Dogo, Middle Belt leader

Dr. Isuwa Dogo, the national publicity secretary of the Middle Belt Forum, in this interview by ISAAC SHOBAYO, speaks on political issues in relation to Democracy Day in the country. Excerpts:

WITH the recognition of June 12 as Democracy Day, will you say that the present administration has assuaged the feelings of Nigerians over what led to the annulment of presidential election?

They have not addressed the problem associated with June 12 in Nigeria, what every Nigerian need is good governance and it starts with protection of lives and properties. All the so call dividends of democracy we claimed we should have and which each government that comes and claimed they have provided, we don’t see it, we can’t feel it even perceive it in anyway. This government in particular is even worse, worse in the sense that so much money is being borrowed and little is done, if not nothing is being seen, we are yet to see what they have done with the money. Insecurity is worse than ever before, when we say there is war , it does not necessarily means that one section is against another but what we have in Nigeria is worse than war across the whole country because hardly is any part of Nigeria that you have peace. We are simply managing to survive, if you have risen to certain level you will be afraid to go out, you get on the road and feel insecure because of either kidnapping or banditry. So everything is at the zero count down.

So, does it mean that democracy has no meaning to an average Nigerian?

Democracy has meaning, it is the desire of everybody to have freedom to choose who should lead him, and it is the desire of everybody to have the grace to stand to elect those that should lead them. In Nigeria it is not an exaggeration to say that many people look at the democracy in the context of looting not service. In the context of how they would become rich from the local government to the federal level not in term of service that is why there is no reason to find senator owing jet, there is no reason to find members of House of Representatives owing house left, right and center. Also, there is no reason for local government chairman to build mansions if it is not looting, the lifestyle they live is a complete opposite of what democracy is all about because they have accumulated and taking off everything and nothing is given to the people and also that is why they can own houses outside the country. Let me be honest with you, a benevolent military government is better than autocratic deceitful looting democratic government. When I talk of benevolence, I mean what I am saying, South Korea developed because they have a benevolent military government, we have many countries in the world that have developed like that but what they did along the line is to turn it to democratic government and their democracy has lasted because the people go there to serve not to loot. We need reorientation in Nigeria, otherwise people will not spend so much trying to get into public office if they are not going to make profit; that is why they are ready to die and hire people to kill and get there to pay themselves to the best of their abilities.

What are the challenges of democracy in Nigeria?

The challenge of democracy in Nigeria is that a lot of us, the good people simply look at democracy as a bad place to be. Religious organizations will say these politicians are thieves, that is not the case we must all join hands and elect good people weather they have money or not. If the churches and mosques can spend time to preach to their congregations that look if you continue to elect people because they are bribing you and giving you money you are committing murder and suicide in a gradual manner but vote for those you known that have the quality and integrity things will definitely change. In the developed world those leaders at time would be in a plane, train or in a bus you won’t be able to spot them because of their lifestyle. We must all join hands to make our democracy work. The leaders we have now bribe the media to lie about their achievements. Also, we are not training our security apparatus the way they should be trained and virtually pay them nothing and out of frustration they commit a lot of havoc, criminalities on the roads.

