Olayinka Olukoya

On Monday, former Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos, The Most Reverend (Dr) Olusina Fape, described many Nigerian politicians as mere opportunists who are not after service for humanity.

Fape, the Bishop of Remo, said this in his address at the 35th Posthumous birthday anniversary and service for Chief Jeremiah Obafemi Awolowo, held at the Awolowo’s Family Chapel, at Efunyela Hall, Ikenne-Remo, Ogun State.

The Bishop noted that the Sage was a man of spartan discipline in his lifetime, which was lacking in today’s politicians in the country, who were said to be less concerned about the general well-being and human development of common Nigerians.

The cleric noted that politicians in the country sought political office for personal aggrandizement and not because they loved their people.

At the service attended by the Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi; the Alakenne of Ikenne, Oba Adeyinka Onakade, and the Radanuwa of Idado, Sagamu, Oba Musilu Soile; Senators Femi Okurounmu and Anthony Adefuye, Fape, said the disciplined life of Awolowo stood him out among leaders of his time.

“The disciplined life of Chief Awolowo stands him out among many leaders of his generation. Rather than seeing political office as an opportunity for accumulating personal wealth, he saw the position as an opportunity for service.

“That’s why the politicians of today lacked discipline. They are in politics today not because they wanted to serve Nigerians but for personal aggrandizement. Why will an individual be in possession of money running into billions of naira? Awolowo came into politics for the love he has for the people.

“Politicians of today lack political ideology. People seek political office without blueprints of what to do. No wonder electioneering campaigns are to weep up emotions, which is why politicians today are mere chameleons and fair-weather ones.

“I feel ashamed and disturbed when I look at many of our politicians, especially how they do. When you look at how our politicians are doing, you know many are mere opportunists.

“I have never heard a Labour candidate in the UK cross carpeting into the Conservative Party because they lost the election. No. Or the Democrats crossing to the Republican party in the US. No. However, that is not the case in Nigeria,” he added

He wondered why politicians would want to remain in power to remain relevant in the scheme of doing things in the country.

Fape, who spoke on the theme ” A Pleasant Echoes of Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s life, “said there were many reasons the name of the Sage would continue to resonate in the country’s history because he impacted in his generation and those after him.

“Although Papa has been called home some 35 years ago, he continues to be relevant in our nation’s polity in every way. How have you impacted your generation with your resources? 35 years down the line, 35 years after the death of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, we have every reason to thank God that He brought him to this world.

“The name of Awolowo will continue to be a recurrent decimal in our nation’s polity. The moment people in a particular society keep referring to an individual is because they have not seen what anybody did that has surpassed the achievements of such an individual.

“Awolowo was a man who came and fulfilled his destiny, though he died not being able to preside over the affairs of the country as President. Although he was not the President of this country, he left his footprints in the sand of times. Until the return of Jesus Christ, Chief Obafemi Awolowo will continue to be relevant in the history of the country. His legacies in education, health, employment generation, and infrastructure provision remain.

The only surviving child of the Sage, Ambassador (Dr) Olatokunbo Awolowo Dosumu, said his father knew about his imminent departure some 35 years ago, submitting that the burden to carry on with his legacies was too heavy.

She appreciated those in attendance for honouring the family in celebration of a national icon in the history of the country.

Others in attendance at the service were the retired Bishop of Ilesa, Methodist Church Nigeria, Archbishop Ayo Ladigbolu; Baba Ijo of Our Saviour Anglican Church, Pa. Emmanuel Osibona; Otunba Ibiyemi Osinubi; Barrister Adebayo Onafuwa; Olotu Omooba Sunday Awobajo; the Bishops of Remo and Yewa Dioceses of Methodist Church Nigeria, Rt. Revd. Bamidele Ibikunle and Rt. Revd. Ayo Adeniyi.