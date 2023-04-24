Televangelist and founder of Mount Zion Faith Ministries, Mike Bamiloye has said a lot of Nigerian ladies are not qualified for marriage even at the age of 28.

Bamiloye, in a post on Monday, said many ladies nowadays “prepare more for the wedding day, than for the marriage life”.

“They [some ladies] are too hasty and not ready to sit down and learn the principles of marital life.

“Many ladies are not qualified to be wives even at 28.

“They can’t cook properly. They are used to fast food at the eateries and ice cream and indomie and spaghetti plus boiled eggs and Titus, and they spend six months studying the wedding gowns and the accessories for the bridal trails. And they want to marry,” he wrote.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

EXPLAINER: What happens if an elected lawmaker dies after election?

There have been heated arguments on what happens if an elected federal lawmaker dies before taking…

I’m single, bride waiting to be dressed — Olori Naomi

Prophetess Silekunola Naomi Ogunwusi, the former wife of the Ooni of Ife, has claimed to be single and…

Alaafin: My father never lost any bout during his lifetime — First son, Prince Israel





The first son of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, Prince Israel Adeyemi, has recounted how the former was…

OFFCUT: How to advice someone with bad breath without being rude

Advising someone with bad breath can be awkward, especially when you want to refrain from using…

Xavi reveals why he called up 15-year-old Lamine Yamal to Barcelona squad

Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez, has opened up on his historic decision to call up 15-year-old La Masia winger Lamine Yamal to…

The Banana Island building collapse

ON one level, the real tragedy about the collapse of a seven-storey apartment building under construction on First Avenue, Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos, is…