Many men coming after me, not sure who to pick — Angela Okorie

Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has opened up about the overwhelming attention she’s receiving from men since her public breakup with oil magnate, Oil Money, expressing uncertainty about who to trust.

Speaking on her current ordeal about suitors, the movie star reposted a message suggesting that good women are rare and often taken for granted by the wrong men.

“A good woman is not easy to find nowadays. You have to steal her from a careless man who doesn’t value what he has,” the quote read.

She questioned if this was the reason behind the recent flood of admirers in her inbox. “Is that why there are so many guys on my DM? God abeg o. I’m running for my life, and I don’t know who to trust anymore,” she wrote.

Her remarks come weeks after she confirmed her split from Oil Money, a relationship she had once showcased on social media. Angela explained that she had to end things due to his unfaithful lifestyle, branding him a pathological liar and narcissist.

In a previous post, she revealed that despite blocking him on all platforms, her ex continued to reach out through friends and even begged for forgiveness after tarnishing her name online. Angela also shared evidence of messages where he pleaded with her to return.

The mother of one has since vowed never to flaunt another man publicly unless it leads to marriage. “It’s all deception,” she noted, warning other women to be cautious about romanticizing public relationships.

Earlier this year, the actress had clashed with a notorious Instagram blogger over false claims about her love life, making it clear that she would no longer tolerate the spread of misinformation.

“Too many good guys in my DM, but who’s real and who’s fake?” she quipped.