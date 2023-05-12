No fewer than three operatives of the Ekiti State Security Network popularly called Amotekun corps were attacked and injured by some traders in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

Tribune Online gathered that the traders who were mostly Northerners at the popular Atikankan area of the state capital have been asked to relocate from the area to the markets along Agric Olope market in Ado-Ekiti.

It was further learnt that the leadership of Ado Local Government Area, had engaged the services of the Amotekun corps to effect the movement of traders along the road in Oja’ba, Bisi and Atikankan markets.

An eyewitness who spoke with our correspondent revealed that the traders in their large number lay ambushed for the Amotekun corps to unleash mayhem on the security network with dangerous weapons.

He added that the weapons such as guns, cutlasses and dagger were used by the traders resulting in life threatening injuries on the operatives and about three patrol vans destroyed.

The ensuing fracas led to pandemonium in the area with gunshots which made traders and shop owners close abruptly scampered to safety.

He said, ” These people in Atikankan area have been constituting serious nuisance and security threat to the state in the last few years with the kind of criminal activities happening on daily basis. This is a place where you go and see people hawking cannabis in broad daylight, used as criminal hideouts and selling and buying of stolen items , among other illicit activities.

“Government asked them to relocate to another place provided for them but were adamant and insisting they won’t leave the place. They said nobody on earth can make them vacate the place, you can see the problem in our hands.

“The Amotekun people were only there today (Thursday) to effect the directives of government on the relocation when they were attacked with dangerous weapons. They injured the operatives and destroyed their patrol vehicles. I heard one person died in the fracas but I can’t confirm that at the moment.”

In his reaction, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Sunday Abutu while confirming the clash said four suspects have been arrested.

He said, ” Today being 11/05/2023 at about 10:00hrs, The command received a distress call that there was a clash between the operatives of the Ekiti State Security Network Agency (AMOTEKUN) and a group of irate youths in Atikankan area of Ado Ekiti.





“The Command immediately deployed operatives to the scene to maintain peace and forestall further damage. Upon reaching the scene, it was discovered that two persons were seriously injured and rushed to the hospital.

“The Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, CP Dare Ogundare, has ordered a discreet investigation into the incident to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book. Four suspects have been arrested so far in connection with the incident. Meanwhile, normalcy has been restored to the area.”

