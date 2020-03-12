Many injured as Fayose, Olujimi’s loyalists clash in Ekiti

Loyalists of the former governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose, and the Senator representing Ekiti South, Biodun Olujimi, on Thursday, clashed at the secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the conduct of last Saturday’s ward congress of the party.

Several persons were said to have been injured in the process.

It will be recalled that the congress was marred with confusion following accusations and counter-accusations from camps of the party chieftains who had been at loggerheads over the control of the party’s structure.

Tribune Online gathered that the crisis broke out around 4 pm at the state secretariat located at Ajilosun area of Ado-Ekiti capital city when the supporters of the two gladiators were waiting for the members of appeal panel sent to adjudicate on matters arising from the conduct of last Saturday’s Congress arrived the state.

It was gathered that dangerous weapon like broken bottles, cutlasses and stones were deployed as members of appeal panel sent by Uche Secondus led executive arrived, which prompted the police to immediately drafted his men to the place.

As at 6:30 pm when our correspondent left the place, over 30 operatives of the Ekiti State police command were seen at strategic locations around the party secretariat.

Speaking on the development, Olujimi blamed Fayose and his supporters for allegedly trying to define the PDP with the emblem of violence by mobilising thugs to the sitting of the appeal panel.

According to her, “Because we caught them in that dastardly act at Petim Hotel on Saturday, they thought they could right the wrongs with the appeal panel by being violent.

“Just because we caught them, they were on the offensive and they had to put up some violence. I don’t like violence and we will not allow violence to define us as a party. Whoever wants violence must either drop that and stay or chip out of the PDP, we won’t tolerate that.

“They beat some people, I mean some of my supporters, but I was not touched. If they were right, why were they violent today? They were the ones engaging in a dastardly act and they are being chased around by their shameful act like they were caught in the act.

“You could all attest to the fact that no collation was done regarding the ward congress. We didn’t do any collation, so the Taraba deputy has no results to present.”

However, Fayose, who responded through his media aide, Lere Olayinka, said the senator allegedly mobilised thugs to the party secretariat.

“She has conceded that her group failed. We are here waiting for the local government congresses on march 21. We have concluded ward congresses. The attack is all politics, it was from people from her side so that they can turn around to accuse us,” Olayinka said.