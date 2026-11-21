A crowded barge carrying passengers to a funeral capsized on Friday near Ukubie in the Southern Ijaw area of Bayelsa State, prompting a search for survivors.

Police spokesperson Musa Mohammed said a marine unit had been deployed to support the rescue operation.

Police had not confirmed how many people were dead, missing or rescued as of Friday.

A witness, Sophie Igoni-wari, said boarding had been chaotic and the vessel appeared overcrowded when it left Anyama Ijaw.

She said several people were brought ashore after it capsized shortly afterwards.

The cause of the accident had not been established.