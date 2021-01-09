Many feared killed as Amotekun, herders clash in Oyo

Men of the Oyo State Security Network Agency popularly known as Amotekun Corps, on Saturday morning, clashed with some herders in Ayete, in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State, where it was gathered that some persons were killed.

Tribune Online gathered from a reliable source that Amotekun Corps, while still searching for some kidnap victims in the forest, had encountered some herders in a shed in the forest, and they (herders) immediately took to their heels in sighting the security personnel.

The source said Amotekun personnel, alongside hunters and vigilantes had stormed the forest after a kidnap victim was released three days ago following the payment of N5 million ransom.

The source further said the victim, a farmer, who was abducted last week, claimed those who abducted him were herders and that was why the security agents stormed the forest, which he claimed he was kept.

“The security personnel then followed the herdsmen who ran to their cluster in the forest and before anybody knew what was happening, they had hacked a vigilante man who was part of the team.

“This then resulted in a full clash with the herders in the forest. I cant, however, say if people died,” the source said.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Olugbenga Fadeyi, was yet to respond to messages sent to him on the incident as of the time of filing this report.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE