Many feared dead, houses, vehicles razed, residents flee as NURTW leadership crisis turns bloody in Ebonyi motor park

Following the leadership tussle among members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Effuim Motor park, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State that left many reported dead while others sustained different degrees of injuries, houses razed and people displaced, Ebonyi State government has banned the activities of the union in the area.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Conflict Resolution in the state, Mr Stanley Okoroemegha, stated this while speaking with newsmen on the crisis in Abakaliki at the weekend.

According to Okoroemegha, the clashes engulfed the entire Effuim and Ezza Effuim because the leadership of the union in the area allowed politicians to meddle in the affairs.

“it was a national transport union that clashed over the leadership of a motor park, it has been a matter that has been on for some time,” he said.

He also confirmed that all government personnel on special national assignment in the community that were trapped by the crisis had been rescued and the area calm following the deployment of security men.

“All the people trapped in the area, not only health personnel but also staff of National Population Commission, were safely evacuated. My office deployed security men and vehicles on the directive of the governor and all of them were rescued. No scratch on them and the place is calm now.”

The commissioner warned that the government would bring to book all the politicians whether serving in the government or in the opposition party who played a role in sparking up the crisis.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Police in the state, Mr Aliyu Garba, said those who were injured were receiving treatment in the hospital while some suspects had been arrested.

Mr Garba, who visited the scene, said normalcy had been restored as police operatives and personnel from other agencies had been moved into the community.