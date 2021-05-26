Many feared dead as boat carrying over 160 passengers breaks into two in River Niger

By BBC

Dozens of people in north-western Nigeria have been declared missing and are feared dead after a boat carrying over 160 passengers capsizes on the River Niger.

The passengers – mainly women and children – were travelling from Niger State to Kebbi State on Wednesday morning when the boat capsized, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reported.

Eyewitnesses told BBC that more than 160 people were on the boat when it suddenly broke into two in the middle of the river.

Water divers and emergency agencies were looking for the passengers, the authorities in Kebbi State told the BBC.

So far 22 people have been rescued.

Boat accidents along the River Niger are common, especially when the water level rises after heavy rainfall.

Some accidents are also attributed to overcrowding or collisions with tree trunks in the river.

Last September, a similar accident in the area killed eight people.

